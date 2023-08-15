BREAKING: FIR Filed Against Bhabesh Kalita In Nagaon

A complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam unit president Bhabesh Kalita in Nagaon on Tuesday, reports emerged.
According to the initial reports, at least three villagers in Nagaon registered in FIR against Bhabesh Kalita at Nagaon Sadar Police Station.
A case of treason has been lodged against Bhabesh Kalita, it has come to the fore. The complainants alleged that Bhabesh Kalita knew about it and yet went ahead with unfurling the National Flag upside down, as a part of his conspiracy.
Meanwhile, the trio also asked the police to also investigate Assam Chief Minister in connection with the matter.
This comes after a goof-up led to the Assam BJP President unfurling the tricolour upside down earlier today on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebrations.
However, later, right after the unfurling, as the blunder became apparent, it was fixed after they noticed that it had been hoisted in an inverted manner.
Speaking to reporters on this goof-up, Kalita said, "The workers to placed the flag for hoisting didn't know that it was set upside down. This is why, it was unfurled in an inverted manner without our knowledge."
The incident has stirred controversy with several people criticizing him of hoisting the flag in inverted manner on this day as it was BJP-led government who launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ to invoke the feeling of patriotism and promote awareness about our national flag.
As per the dos and don’ts of hoisting the national flag, it is to be noted that the person who is hoisting the flag has to make sure that the flag is not hoisted in an invested manner, that is, the saffron part of the flag should be unfurled on the top.