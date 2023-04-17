BSF Jawan Dies of Suicide over Family Dispute in Assam’s Nagaon

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan dies of suicide due to family dispute in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday morning.

According to sources, the incident took place in Kampur where the jawan, identified as Sanjeeb Lashkar, hanged himself from a fan inside his room.

Lashkar’s family alleged that for several days he and his wife, Sweety Raja Lashkar, were having personal conflicts due to which she was living away from him for a long time at her maternal family’s home in Jajri area.

The duo got married 15 years ago and was parents of a single child.

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the scene and made arrangements for post-mortem examination.

Earlier today, the body of a married woman was found under mysterious conditions in Assam’s Cachar district.

The husband and in-laws of the woman had been allegedly torturing her for several months.

The deceased’s family members alleged that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry and claimed that she was murdered by them.

It was alleged that it was a premeditated murder and the husband’s family tried to make it look like a suicide.

Following the incident, the accused family was on the run.