Car Hijacking Rampant In Assam's Kaliabor, 3 Held

Kaliabor Police in Assam on Saturday night nabbed three members of an active car hijacking gang and recovered a stolen car along with over Rs 1 lakh in cash from them.
This comes after the local residents complained of the gang of hijackers active on the national highway who reportedly seize vehicles that ply on the route.
A joint operation led by Kaliabor subdivision police and Samguri police on Saturday led to the capture of the three car hijackers.
The operation that was carried out at Missa village which falls under the Kaliabor subdivision of the Nagaon district of Assam led to the capture of the three hijackers. According to reports, they had just seized a Tata Yodha vehicle with registration AS 02 CC 7561 and were about to make a run for it, when they were nabbed.
The accused gang members who were apprehended by the police were identified as Papu Bora, Saiful Islam and Mahmood Hussain. Officials informed that they seized Rs 1,80,000 from their possession and recovered the stolen vehicle.
A case was registered in connection with the matter and the police are further investigating as they suspect a larger nexus at play.
Several incidents of a similar ilk have been reported in the Kaliabor region over the last few months which led to the police launching a probe and operation.