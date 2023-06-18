CBI Continues Probe Into Junmoni Rabha’s Death for 4th Consecutive Day

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is continuing their probe into the mysterious death of Morikolong Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.
The team from the investigation agency is questioning the mother (Sumitra Rabha) of the deceased cop at the Guest House under the supervision of DIG Lovely Katiyar, sources informed.
In addition, the Officer-in-Charge of Dhing Police Station Raja Irshad and suspended police official Manoj Rajbongshi is also being interrogated by the CBI.
Meanwhile, the government residence of Junmoni Rabha in Nagaon is being thoroughly searched for any evidence that may lead to the suspicious death of the deceased police official.
The family members of Junmoni Rabha have demanded proper investigation into the death of the official.
It may be mentioned that Junmoni Rabha, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Assam Police, who was embroiled in various controversies, was killed in a road accident at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district.
The mishap took place on May 16 wherein the vehicle in which Rabha was travelling in, collided with an oncoming container truck bearing registration number ‘UP 78UT 4518’ near Sarubhagia village on National Highway 37.
Sources said that the vehicle was completely crushed in the accident as the impact was huge. Local police reached the scene and rushed the SI to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for medical attention but doctors declared her dead on arrival.