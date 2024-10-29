Congress Leaders Demand Action Against Nagaon Police Ahead of Samaguri Bye-Poll

The complaint, signed by Rakibul Hussain, Member of Parliament from Dhubri, along with APCC Working President Jakir Hussain Sikdar and APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah, outlines a series of alleged attacks against the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate, Tanzil Hussain, and his supporters. The Congress leaders report that over a hundred vehicles belonging to party workers and leaders have been damaged in violent incidents involving lathis, iron rods, and stone pelting, resulting in multiple injuries. Despite these events, they claim that the Superintendent of Police in Nagaon has failed to take action against the perpetrators or implement preventive measures.