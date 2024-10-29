Congress Leaders Demand Action Against Nagaon Police Ahead of Samaguri Bye-Poll

In a formal complaint submitted to the Chief Election Commissioner, key leaders from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) have raised serious concerns regarding the conduct of local police officials in Nagaon ahead of the upcoming bye-election in the Samaguri constituency, scheduled for November 13, 2024.
The complaint, signed by Rakibul Hussain, Member of Parliament from Dhubri, along with APCC Working President Jakir Hussain Sikdar and APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah, outlines a series of alleged attacks against the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate, Tanzil Hussain, and his supporters. The Congress leaders report that over a hundred vehicles belonging to party workers and leaders have been damaged in violent incidents involving lathis, iron rods, and stone pelting, resulting in multiple injuries. Despite these events, they claim that the Superintendent of Police in Nagaon has failed to take action against the perpetrators or implement preventive measures.
The letter highlights an incident on October 26, 2024, when police from Samaguri allegedly raided the home of Arafat Ali, a Congress worker, without a search warrant, taking him into custody despite the residence falling under the jurisdiction of Khatowal Police Station. The complaint also details another alarming occurrence on October 27, where two locals, Ariful Islam and Ijajul Hoque, were reportedly abducted by individuals in civilian clothing claiming to be police officers, without issuing any arrest memos.
The Congress leaders assert that the actions of the local administration have created an atmosphere of fear in the constituency, making it increasingly difficult for party candidates and workers to campaign freely. They argue that under these circumstances, a free and fair election is impossible.
In their appeal, they urge the Election Commission to take appropriate action against the Superintendent of Police in Nagaon, including a transfer, to ensure a fair electoral process in Samaguri. They also request the transfer of the Officer-in-Charge of Rupahi and Samaguri Police Stations due to their alleged biased conduct.