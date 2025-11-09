Crackdown on Veer Lachit Sena Continues; 1 Detained in Nagaon

Assam police continue their crackdown on the Veer Lachit Sena, with coordinated operations ongoing across the state. In the latest development, Samaguri police have detained Bitupan Saikia, the Chief Secretary of the organisation's Nagaon district unit.

Saikia is accused of allegedly extorting money from a cattle trader. He is currently under interrogation by the Samaguri police, who have confirmed that the investigation into his activities is ongoing.

The arrests follow a massive operation launched by the Assam CID against the Veer Lachit Sena after a formal case was registered at the CID Police Station. Acting swiftly, the CID consolidated earlier FIRs filed against the organisation across multiple districts, reopening investigation files and coordinating raids statewide.

The crackdown has so far led to the arrest of at least 11 members of the Sena, including Rontupani Phukan, Bikash Asom, Tanmay Chetia, Utpal Dutta, Biraj Ballabh, Riaz Ahmed, Mohan Ali, Chinmoy Dev, Bishwajit Doley, and Inamul Haque. All the arrested members have been brought to the CID headquarters in Guwahati for detailed interrogation and were produced in court, which remanded them in five days’ custody.