CID Cracks Down on Bir Lachit Sena, Arrests 11 Members Across Assam

The Assam CID has launched a massive operation against the Veer Lachit Sena following the registration of a case against the organisation at the CID Police Station. Acting swiftly, the CID has opened investigation files related to cases earlier registered against the group in various police stations across the state.

Soon after reopening these case files, coordinated raids were carried out in multiple districts, leading to the arrest of at least 11 members of the Veer Lachit Sena from different parts of Assam. Police sources said all the detained individuals will be brought to the CID headquarters in Guwahati for detailed interrogation.

According to officials, a case numbered 20/25 was formally registered against the organisation at the CID police station on Thursday. Following this, the CID began consolidating all district-level FIRs filed against the group to facilitate a single, comprehensive investigation.

The operation marks a significant escalation in the state government’s action against the Veer Lachit Sena, a regional outfit known for its recent protests and confrontations with authorities. Sources added that the CID is expected to question several more members in the coming days as part of its ongoing investigation.