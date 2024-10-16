Fire Guts 17 Shops in Meghalaya's Tura, Damaging Multiple Businesses

A massive fire broke out at Tura market early this morning, causing extensive damage to at least 17 shops. The affected shops include a fast-food joint, pharmacy, shoe store, and several makeshift shops located between the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) market complex and Tura Super Market.
Local police were alerted immediately, and firefighting teams were dispatched to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and no casualties have been reported so far.
The fire has disrupted the daily operations of the market, with several business owners facing significant losses. An investigation is underway to assess the total damage and determine the cause of the fire.
Further updates are expected as officials continue their assessment of the situation.