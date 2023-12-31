Assamese Poet Anis Uz Zaman to Receive Gangadhar National Award for Poetry 2022

Eminent Assamese poet Anis Uz Zaman will be conferred with the Gangadhar National Award for Poetry 2022.
Gangadhar National Award is a literary award given in the field of literature for poetry by Sambalpur University.
A notification issued by the Vive-Chancellor of the university declared Anis Uz Zaman as the awardee of the Gangadhar National Award for Poetry 2022.
The award was instituted by the Sambalpur University in 1989 in memory of Swavaba Kabi Gangadhar Meher (1862-1924) an eminent Odia Poet, to honour and Indian Poet annually for his/her creative excellence and distinctive attainment in Indian Poetry.
The award carries a Citation, Angavastra and Cash Prize of Rs. 1 lakh, read the notification. The award will be conferred on the Foundation Day of the university, which is celebrated every year in January.
So far, only two Assamese poets namely Nabakanta Barua (1994) and Nilmani Phookan Jr (2008) had received the prestigious award.
Last year, eminent Malayalam poet, K G Sankara Pillai received the prestigious award.