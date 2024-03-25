Drugs Worth Over Rs 80 Lakhs Seized, 2 Held In Assam's Nagaon

In a major drug haul in Assam's Nagaon on Monday, narcotics worth over Rs 80 lakhs were seized and two persons were detained, the police informed.
An operation was carried out by Nagaon Police based on information of a possible drug trade. During the raid, the officials intercepted a vehicle from which the found the narcotics.
The officials intercepted and thoroughly searched the Swift Dzire vehicle when the narcotics were spotted and seized. Two people on the car at the time were also detained on suspicions of smuggling the contraband items.
"We had inputs from our informants based on which we set up a naka checking. During the checking, we stopped a car and searched it when we came across the drugs," a police officer said.
"We have also detained two people for smuggling the drugs," he added.
Asked about the weight of the seizure and the cost of it, the police official further said, "We have not weighed it yet, we cannot tell you the exact quantity for now. The estimated worth of the seizure is somewhere over 80 lakhs, though we cannot put an exact price on it for now."
Meanwhile, according to the information at hand, while two of the smugglers were caught, one of them managed to run away. Those who were detained by the police were identified as Anarul Islam and Moinuddin Ahmed.
Moreover, the officials informed that the drugs were being smuggled from Dimapur in Nagaland and were meant for distribution in Nagaon.
The accused have been processed for further legal action.