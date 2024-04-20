Election Code Violations Surface in Kaliabor Under Kaziranga LS Constituency

In the aftermath of Friday's polls in the Kaliabor region under the Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency, multiple instances of violations of the model code of conduct have emerged, raising alarms over the sanctity of the electoral process.
Reports reveal that at several polling booths, breaches of election regulations have occurred, casting shadows on the fairness of the electoral exercise. Among the observed infractions, instances of unauthorized photography within polling stations have surfaced as a prominent concern.
In one egregious incident, photographs of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were clandestinely captured using mobile cameras inside polling stations, with the images subsequently disseminated on social media platforms.
Additionally, a particularly troubling breach occurred when an election officer, entrusted with upholding the integrity of the voting process, violated protocols by photographing a specific individual casting their vote within the polling premises.
Adding to the roster of transgressions, two individuals identified as Tusanta Kalita and Lohit Bora, affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reportedly took to social media platforms to share images depicting VVPAT machines affixed to EVMs within a polling booth, in apparent contravention of electoral regulations.
Furthermore, the conduct of State Minister Keshab Mahanta during the polling process has come under scrutiny, as it emerged that an election officer on duty facilitated the unauthorized capture of images using a mobile device while the minister was casting his vote.
Amidst heightened security measures implemented to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process, these incidents of misconduct have underscored the imperative for swift and decisive action by the Election Commission to address and rectify such breaches. The efficacy of the electoral machinery in ensuring a free, fair, and transparent democratic exercise hinges upon the enforcement of stringent penalties against those found culpable of violating the model code of conduct.
The forthcoming actions of the Election Commission in response to these infractions will be closely monitored, as stakeholders await assurances of accountability and adherence to established electoral norms in the Kaliabor constituency under the Kaziranga Lok Sabha jurisdiction.