Manipur CEO Calls for Re-Voting in 6 Polling Stations Hit by Violence

In the aftermath of violence and disruptions during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Manipur, the Chief Electoral Officer has issued a call for fresh voting in six polling stations situated within the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.
Ramananda Nongmeikapam, the Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, has formally communicated this request to the Election Commission of India. The decision stems from turbulent incidents that transpired during the recent elections, prompting concerns about the integrity of the voting process.
Disturbances were reported from several polling stations, including Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School, Khongman Zone, and Iroisemba Upper Primary School. These incidents, characterized by mob violence and the destruction of voting equipment, have necessitated a reassessment of the electoral proceedings.
Additionally, at Khaidem Makha, the voting process encountered significant disruptions when unidentified individuals forcibly cast votes, leading to widespread unrest in the area.
In response to these alarming developments, action has been initiated under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The Election Commission of India has been called upon to provide further guidance on addressing the issues arising from these incidents.