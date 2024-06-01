Elephant Attack In Assam's Nagaon Claims 1 Life
In a tragic incident, a young man lost his life in an elephant attack in Kundoli village under the Kathiatoli tehsil of Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday.
The victim was identified as Rabi Deuri from Morigaon. His body was discovered in the middle of a field in Habigaon, bringing shock and grief to the local community.
The wild elephant, which had descended from the Karbi Hills in search of food, caused the fatal attack.
This event underscores the ongoing conflict between humans and wildlife in the region, as elephants often venture into human habitats due to shrinking forest cover and food scarcity.
Forest department officials promptly arrived at the scene to manage the situation and prevent further incidents. They have been working tirelessly to address the human-elephant conflict, which has been a persistent issue in Assam.
Despite their efforts, such tragic encounters continue to occur, highlighting the need for more effective measures to protect both human lives and wildlife.