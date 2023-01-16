Encroachers Start Reconstructing Houses on Evicted Area in Assam’s Nagaon

The reconstruction of houses has begun again at the evicted area in Assam’s Nagaon district.

According to sources, the people have started to encroach on the evicted area by reconstructing houses and constructing temporary tents.

The encroachers threatened that they won’t leave the encroached area.

It may be mentioned that the Assam government had carried out the eviction drive on December 19, 2022.

Over 1200 bighas of land were cleared from alleged encroachers in Santijan Bazaar area, Haidubi, Lalungaon, Jamaibasti and Balisatra of Batadrava Mouza under Dhing revenue circle of the district.

The eviction drive was carried out in the presence of heavy deployment of security personnel.

The eviction drive is aimed at clearing encroached government lands in four villages in the district.

The Nagaon SP informed that people in the area were cooperative as over 80 percent of them dismantled their houses, shops and other structures and moved out.