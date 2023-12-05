Nagaon

Fake Notes Racket Busted In Assam's Nagaon, 2 Detained

Reports stated that the operation against fake currency notes was carried out by Nagaon Police at Ambagan in the district's Rupahihat area.
Nagaon Police in Assam on Tuesday apprehended two people in connection with a major fake currency notes bust.

Officials said that during the raid, they came across machines used to print the fake currency notes which were seized. Along with the machines, two people were also detained from the scene, added the police.

The detained individuals were identified as Faizul Islam and Rashidul Hoque, residents of Dhekeliputar.

Officials further mentioned that the operation was jointly carried out by Kaliabor and Samaguri Police.

Further details regarding the bust are awaited. 

