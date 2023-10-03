Fight Amid Booze Party Ends in Raha Man’s Death, Arrest Made

A booze party at Balipara locality in Nagaon’s Raha turned chaotic following an intense fight between two friends, owing to which one of them succumbed to his injuries two days after the incident.
The incident was reported last Sunday night.
The accused identified as Sanjay Bordoloi (35) and his friend Ramu were partying at a place in Balipara area when a heated argument broke out between the two over a topic. Things probably got out of hand thereafter and Sanjay started to thrash Ramu severely.
Ramu was shifted to a Nagaon Civil Hospital for immediate medical attention, however, looking at his critical health condition he was further referred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Monday morning.
Later, Ramu was declared dead by the GMCH doctors.
Meanwhile, Raha police has arrested the accused Sanjay Bordoloi on Tuesday morning from his residence.