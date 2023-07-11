Forest Official Arrested Under Bribery Charges in Assam’s Nagaon

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption carried out a drive against corruption and arrested one forest official in Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday.
The forest official has been identified as Nepal Chandra Mandal who was posted as Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) at Office of the Forest Range Officer, Salona, Nagaon Division.
He was caught after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for issuing TP (challan).
Taking to Twitter, the anti-corruption cell wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Nepal Ch Mandal, Asst. Conservator of Forest (ACF), I/C Range Officer, Northern Range, Salona, Nagaon Division in his office after he accepted bribe from the complainant for issuing TP (challan).”
On July 2, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Joynal Ali from Sualkuchi Police Station was apprehended while accepting a bribe from a complainant in exchange for granting bail.