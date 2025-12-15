Fresh Evictions Planned in Nagaon as District Moves to Reclaim Beel Land

The district administration on Tuesday will begin another phase of eviction in Nagaon, targeting around 150 bighas of government land under the Dhing Revenue Circle.

According to the administration, the land was originally a naturally formed wetland (beel) which was later illegally converted into ponds by encroachers. The administration is moved in to excavate the ponds and reclaim the land.

Eviction operations will be carried out in several areas including Chalanabari, Bherbheri, Tuktuki, Ahom Gaon, Katah Guri, along with Rowmari Beel, Moiradhaj, and Magurmari. A strong police presence has been maintained to prevent any law-and-order situation

The fresh eviction comes close on the heels of a large-scale operation conducted on November 29 in the Lutumari Reserved Forest area under the Kampur Revenue Circle. In that drive, the district administration, police, and Forest Department jointly cleared 5,962 bighas of forest land from illegal occupation.

During the earlier operation, around 1,700 residential structures were identified for demolition. While several encroachers vacated the land after receiving notices, some continued to occupy the area, prompting the administration to intensify enforcement.

