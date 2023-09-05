Huge Crowd Gheraos Jakhalabandha PS, Accuse Police Of Inaction

A tense atmosphere prevailed around the Jakhalabandha Police Station in Assam's Kaliabor on Tuesday after an irate mob of over 100 gheraoed the premises.
According to initial reports, the mob was enraged by the inaction of the police towards a young couple.
Picketers mentioned that the police did not take any action against the young couple after they were found in a suspicious condition.
Even after 24 hours since their detention, the police is yet to take any action against the young man and woman, alleged those on the forefront of the mob.
Moreover, they accused that the policemen of harassing those who had gathered to protest.
Meanwhile, the crowd could only be brought under control after the arrival of magistrate in-charge.