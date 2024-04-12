Identical Buses With Same Number Plates Astounds Cops In Assam

In a surprising turn of events, two identical luxury passenger buses bearing the same registration numbers were intercepted by the local authorities in Assam's Nagaon district on Friday.
Missa police in the Samaguri subdivision of Nagaon intercepted the two buses on the national highway while they were coming in from the same direction together. While it was astounding enough that both vehicles bore the same registration numbers, their indistinguishable outer appearance also left the police officials stumped.
According to officials, both the luxury buses bore Nagaland registration numbers - NL 1 B 0879. After coming across this unique matter, the officials seized the two buses.
The two buses traverse between Nagaon in Assam and Kerala, authorities said. The buses were seized for plying on the roads with the same number plates and charges of tax evasion by registering two vehicles under one number were leveled against the owners.
The buses were coming from Nagaon and headed towards Kaliabor when the Missa police intercepted them on the national highway near Roumari village in Kaliabor.
The drivers of both the buses were detained and taken in for questioning regarding the curious case. While the police are probing the matter, the buses were impounded and are currently at Uluwani Police Station in Nagaon.