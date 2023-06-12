Journo, 2 Teachers Held with Arms and Ammunition in Assam’s Nagaon

Three people including one journalist were apprehended with arms and ammunitions in Assam’s Nagaon district, reports emerged on Monday.
The three persons have been apprehended from Dhing area in Nagaon district, sources said.
The accused have been identified as Mainul Islam, Abdul Mazid and Shariful Islam. Mainul Islam is a journalist of a local portal while other two are employed as teachers at government schools.
The police seized one pistol and two live rounds of ammunition from their possession.
It has come to the fore that Abdul Mazid is employed at Dhania Bheti Higher Secondary School as senior teacher.
Last Saturday, a five-member gang of dacoits were apprehended during a massive operation launched by the police in Karimganj district.
After receiving specific inputs about the presence of the dacoits, the Karimganj Police launched an operation at the Kayasthagram area by closing all entrance gates.
Reportedly, many illegal arms and ammunition including five firearms, several rounds of ammunition, three hand-made guns and two pistols were seized from the group of dacoits.
The arrested dacoits were identified as Abdul Latif, Moinul Haque, Monir Uddin, Zamir Uddin and Halim Uddin. Sources said that the police received prior information that the group of dacoits were up to a major robbery.