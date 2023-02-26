Leopard Dies after Being Hit by Car in Assam’s Nagaon

A leopard died on-spot after being hit by a vehicle in Assam’s Nagaon district on Sunday night.

According to sources, the incident occurred in Nagaon bypass road when the leopard was trying to cross the road and the vehicle hit it.

Following the incident, the leopard died on spot.

Meanwhile, the forest department has recovered the carcass of the leopard and arranged for post-mortem.

On February 13, the carcass of an adult leopard was recovered from a tea estate at Mariani under Jorhat district.

Sources said that the carcass of the feline was recovered from a drain adjacent to Naginijan tea estate in Mariani.

The leopard was first spotted by the owner of tea estate, after which he informed authorities.

Later, forest officials reached the spot and recovered the carcass for post-mortem.