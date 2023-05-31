Major Reshuffle in Nagaon Police; 17 Officials Transferred

Assam: Reshuffle in Nagaon Police, 5 Inspector Rank Officials Transferred
As many as 17 police officials in Assam's Nagaon district have been transferred in a major reshuffle in the police force.

The transfer order was issued by Nagaon Superintendent of Police, Nabaneet Mahanta, as per the decision of the district-level board for transfer and posting and in the exercise of powers conferred under section 46 of the Assam Police Act 2007:

The following are the police officials who have transferred:

  1. Officer-in-Charge Adith Boro of Samaguri Police Station has been transferred to Dhing

  2. Officer-in-Charge Raja Irshad of Dhing Police Station has been transferred to Kachua

  3. Ananda Medhi of Kachua Police Station has been transferred to Samaguri

  4. Officer-in-Charge Pawan Kalita of Jakhalabandha Police Station has been transferred to Kampur

  5. Officer-in-Charge Maniram Kalita of Kampur Police Station has been transferred to Raha

  6. Munna Pasani of Juria Police Station has been transferred to Jakhalabandha

  7. Officer-in-Charge Mintu Das of Laokhowa Police Station has been transferred to Juria

  8. Officer-in-Charge Ranjit Gogoi of Uluani Police Station has been transferred to Khatowal

  9. Officer-in-Charge Samprity Hazarika of Raha Police Station has been transferred to Jajori

  10. Officer-in-Charge Tusharjyoti Bora of Jajori police Station has been transferred to Uluani

  11. Officer-in-Charge Kalyan Gogoi of Khatowal Police Station has been transferred to Purani Gudam

  12. Inspector-in-Charge Ajit Sonowal of Bagori Police Station has been transferred to Itachali

  13. Jagdish Kalita of Itachali Police Station has been transferred to Haibargaon

  14. Inspector-in-Charge Bibhuti Thapa of Nonoi Police Station has been transferred to Morikolong

  15. Inspector-in-Charge Sanjib Lahon of Bebejia Police Station has been transferred to Bagori

  16. Inspector-in-Charge Firoz Doley of Rupahihat Police Station has been transferred to Laokhowa

  17. Simanta Roy of Purani Gudam Police Station has been transferred to Bebejia

