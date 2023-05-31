Major Reshuffle in Nagaon Police; 17 Officials Transferred
As many as 17 police officials in Assam's Nagaon district have been transferred in a major reshuffle in the police force.
The transfer order was issued by Nagaon Superintendent of Police, Nabaneet Mahanta, as per the decision of the district-level board for transfer and posting and in the exercise of powers conferred under section 46 of the Assam Police Act 2007:
The following are the police officials who have transferred:
Officer-in-Charge Adith Boro of Samaguri Police Station has been transferred to Dhing
Officer-in-Charge Raja Irshad of Dhing Police Station has been transferred to Kachua
Ananda Medhi of Kachua Police Station has been transferred to Samaguri
Officer-in-Charge Pawan Kalita of Jakhalabandha Police Station has been transferred to Kampur
Officer-in-Charge Maniram Kalita of Kampur Police Station has been transferred to Raha
Munna Pasani of Juria Police Station has been transferred to Jakhalabandha
Officer-in-Charge Mintu Das of Laokhowa Police Station has been transferred to Juria
Officer-in-Charge Ranjit Gogoi of Uluani Police Station has been transferred to Khatowal
Officer-in-Charge Samprity Hazarika of Raha Police Station has been transferred to Jajori
Officer-in-Charge Tusharjyoti Bora of Jajori police Station has been transferred to Uluani
Officer-in-Charge Kalyan Gogoi of Khatowal Police Station has been transferred to Purani Gudam
Inspector-in-Charge Ajit Sonowal of Bagori Police Station has been transferred to Itachali
Jagdish Kalita of Itachali Police Station has been transferred to Haibargaon
Inspector-in-Charge Bibhuti Thapa of Nonoi Police Station has been transferred to Morikolong
Inspector-in-Charge Sanjib Lahon of Bebejia Police Station has been transferred to Bagori
Inspector-in-Charge Firoz Doley of Rupahihat Police Station has been transferred to Laokhowa
Simanta Roy of Purani Gudam Police Station has been transferred to Bebejia