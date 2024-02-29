Man Held For Duping Job Aspirants With Fake Visa in Assam's Juria

Assam police on Thursday arrested an individual for duping unemployed youth by promising job visas abroad after collecting huge amounts.
The culprit, Abdul Barek of Kasarigaon in Juria, Nagaon, who is familiar with the method of visa processing and documentation work for immigration to foreign nations, reportedly went into hiding after duping job seekers from the aforementioned locality.
Today, the state police arrested the individual in response to a complaint made by multiple victims.
Two more people could be engaged in the scam that the police are looking into.
According to a source, Abdul Barek is now being questioned by Juria police in order to gain additional information about the fake visa scam.
The Nagaon police, meanwhile, issued a warning to the young jobless people not to fall for phony claims of employment abroad.