Punjab Police Bust Online Job Fraud Racket, Nab 4 From Assam

'To gain trust, fraudsters would initially give petty tasks to the victim, in return paying a small amount in lieu of accomplishing the task. Later, the victim was asked to deposit money on different pretexts in lure of a bigger return,' the DGP said, adding with these arrests the police has dug up another trail, leading to deep-rooted cyber fraud nexus spread across the country. The arrested have been identified as Jahirul Islam, Rafiual Islam, Mehabub Alam, and Azizur Rehman.