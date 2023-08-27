Assam: Criminal Case Lodged Against Woman Cop For Torturing Maid

A criminal case has been registered in Assam’s Nazira against the woman police officer who was accused of torturing her house help. This was informed by Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh on Sunday adding that the Assam Police Headquarters has ordered for an enquiry into the allegations leveled against the police official.
The police officer has been identified as Subhalakshmi Dutta, posted as sub-divisional police officer in Nazira against whom a formal complaint was filed by the victim alleging that the former poured hot water onto the latter’s body and she was confined to a bathroom.
After the incident came to light, GP Singh, on his personal 'X' handle informed, "Reference reported incident of assault of house maid at Nazira by a serving police officer - 1. A criminal case has been registered at Nazira and being investigated. 2. Assam Police Hq has ordered an enquiry into the allegation levelled."
According to sources, the victim’s body bears the scars of unimaginable abuse, sparking outrage within the community.
The incident had exposed a shocking betrayal of trust within a police household, prompting a collective call for accountability and swift action.