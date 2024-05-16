One Year On: Mystery Surrounds Death of Assam SI Junmoni Rabha as Investigation Reaches Impasse

A year has passed since the tragic demise of Morikolong Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha, an event that sent shockwaves throughout the state of Assam. On the night of May 16, Junmoni Rabha's life was lost under mysterious circumstances, initially suspected to be a case of murder. Despite extensive investigations by authorities, no concrete evidence was found to support these claims.
The CID has been diligently conducting interrogations as they delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the officer's untimely demise. Officer-in-charge of Nagaon Sadar police station, OC Manoj Rajbongshi, and OC Abhajyoti Rabha of Haibargaon police station have been summoned for questioning in connection to the case.
Controversial Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Doley, currently posted in Hailakandi, was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning, adding to the intrigue surrounding the investigation.
In a surprising twist, the CBI submitted its final report to the court, raising eyebrows and sparking speculation among the public about the true nature of Junmoni Rabha's demise. The decision has left many questioning the lack of charges filed by the investigative agency.
Junmoni Rabha's mother's decision to withdraw her case in April 2024 has further obscured the circumstances surrounding her daughter's death, leaving the public puzzled.
Moreover, the court's acquittal of the truck driver allegedly involved in the incident that led to Junmoni Rabha's death has added to the complexity of the case. Initially suspected of involvement, the truck driver's acquittal has left many unanswered questions.
As the investigation stalls and legal processes near their end, the memory of Junmoni Rabha and the lingering questions about her death remain a solemn testament.