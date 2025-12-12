Nagaon Theft Surge: Police Arrest Six, Recover Multiple Stolen Devices

Nagaon has recently witnessed a rise in theft cases, causing concern among residents across several localities. Acting swiftly, the Haibargaon Police have apprehended six individuals involved in multiple theft incidents across the town.

According to reports, the arrests were made during a special operation led by Biju Boro, Officer-in-Charge of Haibargaon Police Station. During the operation, police recovered three laptops and one iPad from the possession of the accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Azizul Ahmed and Azahar Uddin of Bhuyanpatty, Sahil Ali and Sahil Hussain of Borbheti, and Moktar Hussain of Khutikatia.

All six accused are currently being interrogated at the Haibargaon Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

