Nagaon Shocker: 12-Year-Old Boy Murdered and Hung From Tree

In a disturbing incident, a 12-year-old boy was allegedly murdered and hanged from a tree in Assam’s Nagaon distirct, leaving residents in shock and disbelief.

The incident was reported from Itapara locality in Solmari where the minor boy, identified as Ariful Islam, was found hanging from a tree.

Sources report that a local resident, Godi Sheikh, and his son are accused of killing the boy and staging it as a suicide. It is believed that Ariful had visited Sheikh’s house to collect firewood when the alleged murder occurred.

The motive behind the heinous crime is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Both suspects are currently absconding, and Nagaon police have launched a manhunt to apprehend them.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

