Nagaon: Two Students Missing From Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya

A shocking incident has occurred in Dhing, in Nagaon District, where two minor sisters have gone missing from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya.

According to the girls’ father, they had enrolled at the school two to three months ago. During the recent festival holidays, Asmina Begum and Mashura Begum returned home to Mohkhuti, Dhing.

After the holidays, their father took them back to school on Wednesday morning. Later that afternoon, when he visited the school again to give them something, he found that the girls were missing.

Three days have been passed, and there is still no trace of those two girls.

The incident has caused widespread concern in the Dhing area.

The girls’ father has lodged serious allegations against the school authorities, claiming no action has been taken so far.

Reports also indicate that the headmistress has been absent from the school for several days.

The disappearance of two students from a residential school has raised urgent questions about accountability. Who is responsible for this negligence, and what steps will the authorities take to ensure the girls’ safe recovery?

