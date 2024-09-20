Dhing: Minor Girl Abducted, Raped; 2 Accused Absconding

Two bike-borne assailants forcefully abducted a minor girl and raped her in a secluded place in Assam's Dhing. The survivor was rushed to a Nagaon hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The incident comes barely a month after massive uproar over the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Dhing.
The girl and her younger brother were returning home after dropping their grandmother when the two sexual predators arrived on a motorcycle and forcefully took the girl. They gagged her mouth and drove away leaving her younger brother in peril. The locals came out after hearing his cries for help and recovered the girl, however, it was too late by the time and the rapists had fled the scene.
A local resident said, "This happened near my home. I came out after hearing screams for help. Other villagers also stepped out and we chased after the duo, but they managed to escape. We came to know that they had taken the girl on their motorcycle and raped her."
"We know them, they are locals. They used to work at my shop. The incident occurred at around 11 pm. We came to know later that she was raped," said another villager, demanding strict action against the accused.
The duo has been identified as Fuzail Ahmed and Ishrafil Hussain. They had taken the girl to a secluded place at the Lathiamari area of Dhing and raped her. The girl was rescued by the locals and rushde to a Nagaon hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.
After the villagers gave a chase, the rapists fled from the scene and are on the run. The girl's family has filed a complaint with Dhing police and a manhunt for the two has been initiated.
Earlier in August, a 14-year-old girl studying in class 10 was gang raped by three men in Nagaon district's Dhing. She was returning from tuitions in the evening when the accused nabbed her and took turns raping her in the woods. She was later found unclothed and in a semi-conscious state and was rushed to a hospital by the locals.