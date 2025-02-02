Nagaon’s 95th Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha Annual Session Ends on a High

Nagaon witnessed a spiritually charged atmosphere as the 95th annual session of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha concluded on Sunday after a three-day-long program at Sri Sri Madhavdev Samannay Kshetra. The event transformed the Pathori Chariali venue into a divine sanctuary, resonating with devotion and unity among the attendees.

Bhagavata Procession and Cultural Parade

The event commenced with a grand Bhagavata procession and cultural parade from the session venue, attracting thousands of devoted followers. The procession, inaugurated by Prafulla Chandra Bora, traversed through approximately 25 villages, vividly reflecting the rich heritage and artistic expressions of Srimanta Sankardeva’s timeless creations.

Open Session: A Confluence of Thought and Devotion

In the afternoon, the Lambodar Bora Smriti Manch hosted an open session presided over by Senaram Deka. The session was inaugurated by Bipul Saikia, while Bhavendra Nath Deka, an executive member of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, graced the event as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Bhavendra Nath Deka emphasized the historic significance of the union between Srimanta Sankardeva and Sri Sri Madhavdeva, describing it as a convergence of great minds that reshaped Assam’s socio-cultural landscape. He highlighted how their teachings revolutionized literature and culture, fostering unity and enlightenment.

He further noted that Srimanta Sankardeva assumed the role of a spiritual leader at the young age of 19 and dedicated his life to social reform. Through his vision, he laid the foundation of an inclusive Assamese society, enriching it with knowledge and spiritual harmony. Deka also hailed Sankardeva as Assam’s first child author, emphasizing his exceptional innovative prowess and calling him a ‘Revolutionary Guru’ for pioneering egalitarian principles.

Perspectives on Sankardeva’s Enduring Legacy

Prominent journalist Prakash Mahanta, Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, was a special invitee at the session. Reflecting on the profound impact of Srimanta Sankardeva, he remarked, "The essence of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha flows within our very being. Being a part of this historic moment is a blessing." He lauded Sankardeva’s belief in governance rooted in righteousness and underscored his significant contributions to Assam’s economic framework.

However, Mahanta also pointed out a growing concern regarding the present-day functionality of Naamghars (community prayer halls). While these places of worship have undergone aesthetic improvements, he lamented the decline in traditional practices such as morning and evening prayers and the recital of devotional hymns. He urged for a revival of these customs, emphasizing the need to reinvigorate 50,000 Naamghars across Assam and instill spiritual consciousness in the younger generation.

Book Releases and Scholarly Discussions

The open session also featured the release of several literary works. Veteran writer Dulal Bora stressed the need to globalize Srimanta Sankardeva’s literary and spiritual contributions. Pranabandhav, a commemorative volume edited by Dhruvakumar Bora, was unveiled by Dilip Bora, Principal of Ramanujan Junior College.

Additionally, two books—Geeta Katha by Professor Deepak Kumar Bora and Dinok Dine Grihabondi by Tileshwar Bora—were officially released. Several distinguished personalities, including former General Secretary of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, Prafulla Chandra Bora, and literary figures such as Tukheswar Bora, Nalini Bora, Jyotiprasad Bhuyan, and Ranna Prakash Bora, graced the event with their presence.

Grand Conclusion with Cultural Extravaganza

The morning session featured the hoisting of the religious flag by newly elected president Senaram Deka, following an environmental cleanliness drive and morning prayers. The concluding evening witnessed a grand cultural event led by renowned comedian Siddhartha Sharma. The program showcased a mesmerizing blend of Sankari culture, Sattriya dance, traditional folk performances, and an engaging act by artists from Beharbari Outpost.

The three-day-long session not only paid homage to the spiritual luminaries of Assam but also served as a clarion call for rejuvenating the cultural and religious ethos of the community. The event reaffirmed the timeless relevance of Srimanta Sankardeva’s teachings and the collective responsibility of carrying his legacy forward.