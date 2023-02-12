Assam

Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha Forms New Committee for 2023-24

A new committee of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha was formed on Sunday for the year 2023-24.
Retired Principal of Rangia College Bhabendra Nath Deka has been elected unopposed as the office bearer of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha.

The following are the newly elected members of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha:

  • Chakradhar Sonowal has been elected as the Deputy Officer of Lakhimpur district branch.

  • Member of Guwahati Metropolitan District Branch Kushal Thakuria has been elected as General Secretary of the Sangha.

  • Devanjan Bora has been elected as Joint Secretary of the Golaghat district branch.

Srimanta Sankardev

