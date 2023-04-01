Assam: Case Lodged Against NHM Nagaon in Rs. 72 Cr Scam

A case has been registered against National Health Mission (NHM) in Assam’s Nagaon district in a Rs. 72 crore scam, reports emerged on Saturday.

According to sources, it is alleged that NHM in Nagaon district came under the scanner for getting involved in connection with a Rs. 72 crore scam in the name of supply of medicines and construction of buildings for which they failed to provide any valid receipts or bills.

Following the direction of the Anti-Corruption and Vigilance cell, a case has been registered under the sections 420/406/409/468/479 of the Indian Penal Code against the health mission.

It has come to the fore that there are at least Rs. 700 crore scams going on across the health missions in Assam at present.

The investigation started when a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed at Gauhati High Court.

On March 18, at least four ACS officers were suspended in connection with the Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund scam in Assam.

According to sources, a fund was allocated from MP Bhuyan’s MPLAD fund for construction of road in Assam’s Barpeta.

However, the bill was released without completion of 75 per cent of the work.

The scam came to light when the CM’s Special Vigilance cell conducted an investigation where it was found that the four suspended officers signed the bill before the completion of 75 percent of the road construction work.