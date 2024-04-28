Night Bus Targeted by Stone-Throwing Miscreants in Kaliabor, Passengers Injured

In a sensational incident late at night in Jakhalabandha, Kaliabor, three miscreants targeted a super bus by hurling stones, resulting in minor injuries to several passengers.
The bus, operated by Trishul Travels with registration number AS 01 QC 8837, was en route from Jorhat to Guwahati when the attack occurred around 1:30 am.
Despite the assault, the bus managed to survive the ordeal. However, a few passengers, including a child, sustained minor injuries due to the stone pelting. The driver of the bus reported that the three youths responsible for the attack fled the scene soon after.
The incident left passengers shaken and terrified as the Nagaon police initiated an investigation upon reaching the site.
Meanwhile, the police are working to apprehend the perpetrators behind this alarming act of violence, which has raised concerns about passenger safety during nighttime travel in the region.