Assam: One Held for Firing Incident in Nagaon

One person has been apprehended on Tuesday in connection with the firing incident that took place in Assam’s Nagaon district.
The accused has been identified as Inamul Hassan who is alleged to be involved in the firing incident in which a businessman was injured. He was apprehended from Ham-Ak Rural College of Education.
It may be mentioned that a businessman and a coordinator of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan-Aushadhi Yojana, identified as Hafizur Rahman, was severely injured after a few unidentified miscreants attacked him. He was rushed to a private nursing home in critical condition.
It was suspected that the incident took place over a business dispute.
Earlier this month, one person was injured after a firing incident occurred at Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary. The injured person was identified as Samsul Haque.
Samsul had allegedly gone fishing in a prohibited area of the wildlife sanctuary late at night.
As per reports, a forest department official opened fire on him after he was seen in the restricted area at night.
Samsul was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition after sustaining bullet injuries.