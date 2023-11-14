One-month-old Infant Dies after Getting ‘Kabiraji’ Treatment in Assam’s Nagaon

At the age of science and technology, blind faith on Kabiraj (old days the people practicing Ayurveda in India) led to the death of one of the one-month old twins at Bhakat village in Nagaon’s Rupahihat locality on Monday.
As per reports, one Azizul Haque’s wife gave birth to twin babies recently, after both the babies fell sick, the parents decided to take them to a Kabiraj identified as Golapjan alias Golapi Kabiraj in Morigaon’s Dubaguri village instead of a qualified doctor.
But things did not go well for the twin-babies, as one of them died, while the other is in critical condition in the hospital.
In a video that has recently surfaced on social media, the fraud Kabiraj is seen grabbing one of the infants on the back of his neck and striking him with tree branch leaves. The infant was discovered sobbing in agony.
After failing to improve under the treatment of hypocrite Kabiraj, Azizul Haque's two twins eventually were brought to the Nagaon Medical College hospital, where one kid died.
It has just come to light that Golapi Kabiraj was previously accused of killing children with his devious methods of curing illness. According to sources, the aforementioned individual has also spent many days in prison.
Meanwhile, Azizul Haque and his family refused to comment before the media on the above issue.