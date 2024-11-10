Pre-Poll Violence in Samaguri: Firing, BJP-Congress Clashes Escalate Tensions

In another violent incident at Bogamukh No. 6, a fierce scuffle between Congress and BJP supporters resulted in five Congress members, including a woman, being injured. The injured individuals have been identified as Muktar Hussain, Atabur Rahman, Rafiqul Islam, Abul Kashem, and Rufeda Khatun. During the clash, two vehicles belonging to BJP workers—a four-wheeler and a scooty—were vandalised. The Congress office in the area was also damaged.