Pre-Poll Violence in Samaguri: Firing, BJP-Congress Clashes Escalate Tensions

Ahead of the upcoming by-elections, multiple violent clashes have broken out in Samaguri constituency, with Independent candidate Musabbir Ali Ahmed suffering serious injuries. In one of these incidents, Ahmed was kidnapped from his home in Sutarupohi, severely beaten, and abandoned in Katimari Gaunt.
In another violent incident at Bogamukh No. 6, a fierce scuffle between Congress and BJP supporters resulted in five Congress members, including a woman, being injured. The injured individuals have been identified as Muktar Hussain, Atabur Rahman, Rafiqul Islam, Abul Kashem, and Rufeda Khatun. During the clash, two vehicles belonging to BJP workers—a four-wheeler and a scooty—were vandalised. The Congress office in the area was also damaged.
The Congress party has accused BJP workers of trying to break into their office with vehicles, leading to a physical confrontation. Police arrived at the scene to restore order and conducted night patrols in the Bogamukh No. 6 area.
Earlier in the evening, a firing incident at Moriputhikhaity disrupted a BJP rally progressing from Magurmari to Latani. The rally, which included BJP leaders MLA Jitu Goswami and Suresh Borah, turned chaotic when unknown miscreants opened fire. Several people were injured in the incident, heightening tensions in the area.
Nagaon district BJP leader Ajay Singh was seriously injured in the firing incident and is currently being referred to Guwahati for better treatment.
Senior police officials swiftly responded to the situation and launched an investigation into the firing incident. The violence and rising tensions are fueling political accusations and debate as the by-polls approach.
The by-elections in Samaguri, along with four other constituencies—Sidli, Bongaigaon, Dholai, and Behali—are scheduled for November 13. The results will be declared on November 23, as per the Election Commission's announcement.