Rahul Gandhi Left Frustrated After Being Stopped From Visiting Batadrava Than

"We respect that, however, we will still try to enter because it will be difficult for us to come back after we have gone ahead about 100 kilometers on our Yatra. Rahul Gandhi's only wish is to pay his tributes and seek blessings from Srimanta Shankardeva, spend about 10 minutes and head on for the Yatra. Others carry out their political agenda veiled under the guise of religion, but Congress and Rahul Gandhi are not allowed to do. So, we will not create any ruckus, and maintain peace at all costs. However, it is evident that the Assam chief minister is rattled and he does not want us to visit and pay our homage to the great saint-scholar," added Jairam Ramesh.