Rangia Tragedy: Cops Detain Husband From Chaparmukh Jn

Chaparmukh Police in Assam's Nagaon district detained one person, the husband of the deceased in connection with the case involving the recovery of the bodies of a mother-daughter duo in Rangia on Monday.
The detained individual was identified as Praveen Agarwalla, said officials. This comes after the half-decomposed bodies of a mother-daughter duo were found in Rangia under Assam’s Kamrup (Rural) district earlier in the day.
The accused in the matter, Praveen Agarwalla was caught by the police at Chaparmukh Railway Junction. Officials said that he was absconding since the morning following the recovery of the bodies.
Meanwhile, during the ensuing interrogation, Agarwalla told officials that his wife and their daughter died by suicide after consuming poison, the police said, adding that the accused also mentioned trying to kill himself by hanging, but managed to survive.
In the meantime, a team of officials from the forensic department was called in and arrived at the scene of the crime.
It may be noted that earlier today, the bodies of the mother and daughter were found in an apartment near Shiv Mandir creating a tense environment in the area.
The identities of the deceased are being withheld at the moment owing to the sensitive nature of the incident.
Local police soon arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.