Retired Assam Cop Held with Fake Indian Currency Notes in Nagaon

The Assam Police seized fake Indian currency notes from a retired police in Nagaon district on Monday morning.

According to sources, the police apprehended the retired cop in Borbheti with counterfeit notes whose amount is yet to be ascertained.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Ali, a resident of Dhing.

It is established that Ali was employed as a constable at 16 Assam Police Battalion before he got retired from his job.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the matter and further investigation is underway.

On April 8, Guwahati city police apprehended an individual in possession of a large amount of fake currency notes in Khanapara area.

A team of Basistha PS along with Special Operations Group (SOG) team of East District, Khanapara Traffic OP Team and Public apprehended the accused.

According to sources, a huge amount of counterfeit notes amounting to Rs 2, 93,000 was seized from his possession. In light of the recovery, the police had launched an investigation into the matter to track down his accomplices and the source of the fake currency notes.

Further, the police had also requested shopkeepers, vendors and residents to scrutinize the currency notes before accepting them.