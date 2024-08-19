Retired Cop Involved In Rhino Horn Trade Held In Assam's Rupahihat
A former cop was apprehended recently in Assam's Rupahihat for alleged links to illegal rhino horn trade. He was among four others detained by Karbi Anglong Police in a crackdown against the illicit trade of rhino horns.
The retired police official was nabbed from his residence in Nagaon district's Bengena Ati village. Identified as Nazim Uddin Ahmed, the accused was found in possession of rhino horns.
Karbi Anglong Police nabbed four others allegedly involved in the crime. They have been identified as Abu Hanif, Imran Hussain, Majidul Dewan, and Chand Mohammad Ali. The police raided the residence of Abu Hanif where they caught the four.
Notably, an imposter was apprehended in Guwahati earlier today for impersonating several senior police officials. The accused was caught from Jalukbari.
The individual, identified as Faizur Hazarika, also known as 'Denis,' was taken into custody from the Saraighat Nagar area based on intelligence inputs.
Hazarika, who was operating under multiple guises, including as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer, and sometimes even as a Sub-Inspector (SI), had been deceiving both the public and authorities for a long time.
Remarkably, he even allegedly participated in the Independence Day celebrations at Khanapara while in uniform, without raising suspicion.
During a search of his residence in the Six Mile area, police recovered two fake handguns, a mobile phone, and a fake ID card. It is believed that Hazarika used these fake credentials to extort money from people by threatening them with his supposed authority.
It has also emerged that Hazarika was staying on rent at the premises of a senior BJP leader.