Ropes Instead Of Handcuffs Aides Drug Lord's Escape In Assam

The use of ropes instead of handcuffs aided the escape of a notorious drug lord from the grasp of the police in Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday.
The incident was reported from Kawaimari near Rupahihat which falls in the Nagaon district of the state and took place last night.
As per preliminary reports on the matter, Kawaimari Police had carried out an operation at the residence of one Feroza Khatun at Solmari during which they found several filled and empty containers used for peddling drugs.
The officials had detained the woman along with the notorious drug lord, identified as Yasin Ali from the scene on Friday night. They had also handcuffed Ali while taking him back to the police station.
However, the handcuffed Yasin Ali somehow managed to escape from the custody of the police while still having his handcuffs on, reports initially stated.
Later on, the Solmari villagers detained him and tied his hands with clothes and handed him over to the police. According to reports, the police officials tried to brush aside the entire incident and stopped media persons from taking footages.
However, sources informed that the police had used ropes instead of proper handcuffs to cuff the accused which made it easy for him to run away.
According to the information received, Yasin Ali had spent time in jail previously on several occasions after being caught in drug-related offences.
The question that arises now is that why was no proper handcuff present or used on such a notorious offender?