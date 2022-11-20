National

9 Inmates Escape from Mon Dist Jail in Nagaland

Massive search operations have been launched to trace the prisoners.
Representative Image
As many as nine inmates of Mon district jail in Nagaland escaped in the early hours of Saturday.

The prisoners include under-trial inmates and murder convicts, a police officer said on Sunday, adding that they managed to flee in the early hours of Saturday after somehow getting hold of their cell keys.

A case has been registered at Mon Police Station in this regard.

The police also said that a look-out notice has been issued and different agencies have been alerted.

Meanwhile, the village councils of prisoners have also been asked to contact the police in case there is any information regarding those who escaped from jail.

