Mizoram Election Results: ZPM Leads In 22 Seats, Crosses Halfway Mark

In the early stages of the Mizoram election counting on Monday, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has shown a promising lead.
Initial data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) indicates that ZPM is ahead in 22 assembly constituencies, while the Mizo National Front (MNF) is leading in 10 seats as of 9:52 am. The Indian National Congress (INC) is leading in one seat, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in two seats.
The latest Election Commission data highlights that Lalduhoma, the ZPM's chief ministerial candidate, is leading in the Serchhip constituency with 1390 votes.
The counting process for the 40-member Mizoram assembly commenced at 8 a.m., distributed across 13 centers and 40 counting halls. There are 399 EVM tables and 56 postal ballot tables involved in the counting process throughout the state, managed by nearly 4000 personnel, according to the state election commission.
Originally scheduled for December 3, Sunday, the counting in Mizoram was postponed to Monday following representations to the Election Commission, acknowledging the religious significance of Sunday in this Christian-majority state. Four major contenders, namely the MNF, ZPM, Congress, and BJP, are vying for victory in the Mizoram assembly elections held on November 7.
The Mizoram political landscape, shaped by the Congress and MNF since 1987, witnessed notable figures like Zoramthanga, the President of the MNF and Chief Minister, who became prominent after the 1998 Assembly polls.
The ZPM, positioning itself as a primary challenger, has nominated Lalthansanga, their party vice president, against the three-time Chief Minister.
Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in the innermost cordon, while state police maintain the outer cordon. Nazuk Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, expressed readiness for potential victory processions and celebrations, emphasizing the peaceful conduct of the election process, which commenced with postal ballots at 8 a.m. and progressed to the first round of EVMs.