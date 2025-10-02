Tensions Flare at Nagaon's Rupahihat Over PMAY-G House Listings

A special village meeting turned tense at Rupahihat in Assam's Nagaon during the celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti, as disputes erupted over the PMAY-G (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin) housing list.

Roushana Begum, a member of the Livelihoods Sakhi group, was accused of favouring certain women in exchange for money while marking names for housing benefits. Villagers alleged that some families were deliberately tagged for housing under monetary influence, sparking outrage among the women present.

Unable to find their names on the official list, several women cornered Roushana Begum, expressing their frustration. The situation escalated quickly, leaving the Livelihoods Sakhi visibly distressed amid the angry crowd.

The dispute primarily revolves around omissions in the housing list from Ward No. 1 and Ward No. 2 of the Panchayat, with multiple families claiming their names were unjustly excluded. Reports confirm that tensions grew heated, though no serious casualties have been reported so far.