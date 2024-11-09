3 Arrested for Truck Looting in Guwahati, Goods Worth Rs 20 Lakh Recovered

A gang of three notorious thieves was apprehended by Guwahati police after being found involved in looting a truck loaded with goods valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh. The truck, registered as AS 06BC 1538, was en route from Beharbari locality in Guwahati to Silchar when the theft occurred.
The driver of the truck, identified as Babul Ali, is reported to be absconding, and the vehicle was later recovered from Nagaon along with the stolen goods. The truck owner filed a complaint at Basistha Police Station after attempts to contact Ali, whose mobile phone had been switched off, failed.
The arrested individuals—Wahidul Islam, Jahangir Ali, and Zaherul Islam Chowdhury—were found in possession of several sacks containing various items, including mobile phones, 28 bags of wires, three bags of mosquito nets, clothes, and sports equipment.
Police are currently interrogating the three suspects in custody for further details.