Leopard Captured in Sivasagar’s Amguri; Forest Department Assists

Residents of Chamaguri village in Amguri, Sivasagar, can breathe a sigh of relief as a leopard that had been causing fear and havoc in the area for an extended period has been successfully captured on Saturday.
The locals, assisted by the forest department, installed leopard cages on Saturday night to address the persistent threat posed by the animal.
Upon receiving information from the locals, forest department officials swiftly intervened and took control of the caged leopard.
Further updates on the situation and the disposition of the captured leopard are anticipated as forest officials assess the next steps for the animal's safety and the well-being of the local people in the locality.