Two Elephants Electrocuted in Separate Incidents in Assam

A dead wild elephant was discovered near the Kulshi Forest Range Office in the Dongargaon area of West Kamrup, Assam. Local reports suggest that the elephant may have been electrocuted due to an electric connection in the vicinity.
This follows another incident in Boko, where a wild elephant was found dead behind Donbosco High School. It is believed that the elephant, while foraging for rice, was electrocuted as a result of an electrical connection meant to protect rice fields.
Allegations have emerged against individuals, particularly a local named Rabha, for providing this dangerous electric connection.
A team from the Forest Department was present at the scene, investigating the circumstances surrounding these tragic deaths. Authorities are under pressure to address the issue of wildlife protection and ensure the safety of these majestic creatures from such lethal traps.
These incidents raise serious concerns about the safety measures in place to protect wildlife and the need for stricter regulations against illegal electrical connections.