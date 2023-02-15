Assam: Village Panchayat President of Nagaon Held on Charges of Rape

The president of a village panchayat in Assam’s Nagaon district was arrested on Wednesday.

According to sources, the president, identified as Gulzar Hussain alias Rakibul Hussain, was arrested on charges of rape.

Hussain was the president of Batadrava’s Bhumuraguri village panchayat.

The police arrested based on a complaint filed by the victim.

Notably, Hussain was on run for several days following the incident before getting arrested by the police.

Last Saturday, Guwahati city police an individual who was accused of raping a 13-year-old minor girl in Birubari area.

The accused, identified as Diganta Das, was apprehended from Jalukbari. He was on the run following the incident.