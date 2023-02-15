Assam: Village Panchayat President of Nagaon Held on Charges of Rape

The president of a village panchayat in Assam’s Nagaon district was arrested on Wednesday.
According to sources, the president, identified as Gulzar Hussain alias Rakibul Hussain, was arrested on charges of rape.
Hussain was the president of Batadrava’s Bhumuraguri village panchayat.
The police arrested based on a complaint filed by the victim.
Notably, Hussain was on run for several days following the incident before getting arrested by the police.
Last Saturday, Guwahati city police an individual who was accused of raping a 13-year-old minor girl in Birubari area.
The accused, identified as Diganta Das, was apprehended from Jalukbari. He was on the run following the incident.
Das (49) is the landlord of the rented house where the victim girl and her family resided.
The minor girl was allegedly raped by the accused at their rented house when her parents were outside. The incident was reported at Nizorapara area in Birubari.
Following the incident, her family members filed a police complaint against Das.
It was also learned that Das had threatened the family of vacating the house after the police complaint was filed.